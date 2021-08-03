Eagle Capital Management LLC Buys 34,889 Shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,889 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC owned about 1.11% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,526.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FLTR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.37. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,388. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

