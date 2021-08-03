Eagle Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Eagle Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,631 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 2.3% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,798.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after purchasing an additional 61,441 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 575,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $529.56. 35,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,659. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.37 and a 52 week high of $534.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.83.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.