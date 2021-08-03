Eagle Capital Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.77. 73,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,664. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.04. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $78.41.

