Eagle Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 866,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,959 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.3% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC owned 0.93% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.73. 229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,653. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $21.95.

