Eagle Capital Management LLC Invests $4.05 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,453 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,000. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.1% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,305 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,171,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,573,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,426,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

AMAT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.97. The stock had a trading volume of 221,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,097. The company has a market cap of $129.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.76. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $3,426,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,171 shares of company stock worth $43,761,015 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

