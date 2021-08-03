Eagle Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,852 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,266,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,918 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,606,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,755,000 after purchasing an additional 559,423 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after purchasing an additional 699,310 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,094,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,638,000 after purchasing an additional 154,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 288.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,920,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,091 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

NEE traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,725. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

