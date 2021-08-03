Eagle Capital Management LLC Purchases 41,280 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,280 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 6.2% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $126,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.58. 2,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,162. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $21.91.

