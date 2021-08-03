Eagle Capital Management LLC Sells 565 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.8% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after purchasing an additional 98,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,758,000 after purchasing an additional 230,261 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after purchasing an additional 150,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,831,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,970.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.44.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.84. 67,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,598. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.87. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $321.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

