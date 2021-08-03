Eagle Capital Management LLC Sells 7,351 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Eagle Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,351 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of BSCL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,330. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.10.

