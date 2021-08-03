Eagle Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after buying an additional 33,829 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,957,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,081,000 after buying an additional 271,793 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after buying an additional 50,950 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the period.

BSV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.39. 71,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,791. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

