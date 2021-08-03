Eagle Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,335 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 5.8% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $20,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $4,410,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.75. 2,279,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,562,940. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $368.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

