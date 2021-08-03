Eagle Global Advisors LLC Acquires 8,000 Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGIC. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $5,139,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $1,955,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 135.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 71,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $1,097,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $866,000. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

MGIC opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.45. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.14 million, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.