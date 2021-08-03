Eagle Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 20,346 Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $63.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.74. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $85.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.43.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.