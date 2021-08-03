Eagle Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 29.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the first quarter worth about $66,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

