Eagle Global Advisors LLC Buys 14,779 Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLKP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $912,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,679,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4,098.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WLKP opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $948.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.57.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $268.21 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WLKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Westlake Chemical Partners Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

