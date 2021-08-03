Eagle Global Advisors LLC Buys 1,620 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 330,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,375,000 after acquiring an additional 24,285 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 61,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $82.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

