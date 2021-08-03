Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FMR LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 653,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,159,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAGS. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $57.19 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.58.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

