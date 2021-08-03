Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $2.69 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,068 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.64.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $208.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.36. The company has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 141.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $117.25 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

