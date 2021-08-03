Eagle Global Advisors LLC Increases Stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ICL Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ICL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ICL Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

ICL Group stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ICL Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.00%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

