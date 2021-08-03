Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $131.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $110.69 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Equities analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.