Eagle Global Advisors LLC Raises Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,559 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of FS KKR Capital worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 33,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 13.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.1% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 9.7% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 28.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Shares of FSK stock opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.72.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.03 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. On average, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.