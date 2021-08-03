Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 24,653 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,850 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 24,653 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $29,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEP. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

NYSE NEP opened at $78.88 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $88.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.75. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -314.81%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

