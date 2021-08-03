Eagle Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 394,500 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AM. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 105,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 518,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

NYSE AM opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AM. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jonestrading lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.21.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.