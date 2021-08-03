Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.23. Earthstone Energy posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $75.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Earthstone Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

ESTE traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 363,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,339. The company has a market cap of $742.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

