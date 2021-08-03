Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.58-6.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.31. Eaton also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.580-$6.880 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.65.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $6.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.54. 39,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,436. The company has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.33. Eaton has a 52-week low of $93.26 and a 52-week high of $159.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

