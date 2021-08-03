Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.580-$6.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eaton also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.58-6.88 EPS.

Eaton stock traded up $6.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.51. 22,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,436. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $93.26 and a fifty-two week high of $159.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.33.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.65.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

