Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.720-$1.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eaton also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.580-$6.880 EPS.

Shares of ETN traded up $5.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.25. 20,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,436. The company has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.33. Eaton has a 52 week low of $93.26 and a 52 week high of $159.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.65.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

