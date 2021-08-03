Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares’ (NASDAQ:WAVE) Quiet Period To Expire on August 10th

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares’ (NASDAQ:WAVE) quiet period will end on Tuesday, August 10th. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares had issued 1,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. During Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

