ECOMI (OMI) Market Capitalization Hits $479.05 Million

ECOMI (CURRENCY:OMI) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One ECOMI coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ECOMI has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. ECOMI has a total market cap of $479.05 million and $6.79 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00045489 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00062686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ECOMI Profile

OMI is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 750,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,285,821,196 coins. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century. The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry. ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles). To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token. “

Buying and Selling ECOMI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using US dollars.

