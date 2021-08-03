EDC Blockchain Achieves Market Capitalization of $808,190.45 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $808,190.45 and approximately $264,130.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,081.43 or 0.99924445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00031443 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006318 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00070697 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000775 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011284 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

