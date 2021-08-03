Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Sells $3,715,257.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EW stock traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $114.70. 2,087,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,897. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.57. The stock has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $114.74.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. UBS Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

