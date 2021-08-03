Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Short Interest Update

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 5,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $113.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.21. The company has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $114.22.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,716 shares of company stock worth $15,996,067. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

