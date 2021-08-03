Egretia Hits Market Cap of $6.17 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Egretia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Egretia has a market capitalization of $6.17 million and $1.18 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Egretia has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00060933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.09 or 0.00815417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00095540 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00042306 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia is a coin. It was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

