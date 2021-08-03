Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Hits $0.0265 on Top Exchanges

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Einsteinium has a market cap of $5.87 million and $25,511.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.83 or 0.00364882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007878 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000680 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,889,082 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.