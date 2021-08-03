Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.68

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.68 and last traded at C$11.53, with a volume of 624883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

ELD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.79 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.33.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10.

In other news, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total value of C$581,352.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$416,693.68. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total value of C$178,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$916,782.66. Insiders have sold a total of 82,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,531 in the last 90 days.

About Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

