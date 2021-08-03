Electrify.Asia Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Electrify.Asia has a market capitalization of $543,995.61 and approximately $82,640.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00062553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.62 or 0.00807576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00094167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00042498 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

ELEC is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

