Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 800 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $115,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.46, for a total value of $114,768.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $117,328.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,396,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,928. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.93. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.42.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

