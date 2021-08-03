Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,163 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.42.

EA stock opened at $144.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $833,572.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,940.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $10,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,837 shares of company stock worth $18,243,474 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

