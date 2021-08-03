Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $174.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 142,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,972,071 shares.The stock last traded at $138.94 and had previously closed at $144.11.

EA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.42.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $489,393.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,662,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,837 shares of company stock worth $18,243,474. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 172,644 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $24,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 29,524 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 599,859 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $86,278,000 after acquiring an additional 27,775 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,072,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 121.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,969 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.