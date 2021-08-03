Electrum Dark Price Tops $0.0020 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $7,658.55 and $78.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00220072 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC.

About Electrum Dark

ELD is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.