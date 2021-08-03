Element Fleet Management’s (EFN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$19.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.39.

Shares of TSE EFN traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 133,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,581. The company has a market cap of C$6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$10.35 and a twelve month high of C$15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.06.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$248.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$242.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 39,864 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total transaction of C$546,136.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,164,513.70. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,666 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.35, for a total value of C$454,407.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,724 shares in the company, valued at C$96,489.40.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

