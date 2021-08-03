Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Announces Earnings Results

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.800-$8.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.80-8.00 EPS.

NYSE LLY traded up $9.39 on Tuesday, hitting $255.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,404,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,468. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $259.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.13.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 914,387 shares of company stock worth $210,826,193. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.