Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $256.38

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $256.38 and last traded at $255.18, with a volume of 21799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $246.60.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $246.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,271,221,932.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 914,387 shares of company stock worth $210,826,193 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

