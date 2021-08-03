Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.800-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.80 billion-$27.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.22 billion.Eli Lilly and also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.80-8.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $232.13.

LLY traded up $10.19 on Tuesday, reaching $256.79. 81,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,773. The stock has a market cap of $246.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.48. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $248.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 914,387 shares of company stock worth $210,826,193 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

