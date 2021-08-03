Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.80-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.8-27.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.27 billion.Eli Lilly and also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.800-$8.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $232.13.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY traded up $8.23 on Tuesday, reaching $254.83. The stock had a trading volume of 180,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,773. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $248.40. The stock has a market cap of $244.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 914,387 shares of company stock valued at $210,826,193. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.