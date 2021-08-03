Elitium Trading 0.6% Lower This Week (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Elitium has a total market cap of $94.75 million and $782,852.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can now be bought for $3.40 or 0.00008833 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Elitium has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00060599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.71 or 0.00808155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00094992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00041996 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,457 coins. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

