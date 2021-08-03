Ellaism Market Cap Tops $73,020.99 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $73,020.99 and approximately $44.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.98 or 0.06537651 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00129086 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

