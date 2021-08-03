Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 191.35% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.99. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $34,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.