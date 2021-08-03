Ely Benaim Sells 651 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) insider Ely Benaim sold 651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.96, for a total value of $103,482.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ely Benaim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Ely Benaim sold 536 shares of NovoCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $80,067.68.

On Thursday, May 27th, Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of NovoCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $366,600.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of NovoCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $347,628.45.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.13. 542,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,982.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.12. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $74.21 and a 12 month high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. Equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter valued at $44,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 316.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.14.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

