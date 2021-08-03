Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$60.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMA shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. CSFB upped their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emera to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

EMA opened at C$58.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.76 billion and a PE ratio of 21.15. Emera has a 1 year low of C$49.66 and a 1 year high of C$58.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.17.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.69%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

